Evening with three Welsh rugby legends set for Cardiff

Amelia Jones

Three of Wales’ greatest rugby players are set to come together for a special night in Cardiff.

Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Liam Williams will reunite at the DEPOT Cardiff on 4 March 2027 to share stories about their career.

The trio, who have all represented Wales and the British and Irish Lions during distinguished careers, will share stories from their time at the highest level of international rugby in what promises to be an entertaining night for supporters.

Following their retirement from international rugby, the three former Wales stars will reflect on the highs and lows of their careers, offering fans an insight into life behind the scenes of professional rugby.

The event is expected to feature plenty of humour, honest conversations and memorable anecdotes from their time representing their country and the Lions.

Supporters will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts of some of the experiences that helped shape a generation of Welsh rugby.

Halfpenny, North and Williams each played significant roles for Wales during their international careers, becoming familiar faces to supporters through their performances on some of rugby’s biggest stages.

From the pressures of international competition to the camaraderie shared within the squad, the evening will give fans a chance to discover more about the personalities behind the red jersey.

The reunion also offers an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of three players who helped create lasting memories for Welsh rugby supporters, while reflecting on the experiences and friendships formed throughout their careers.

With a combination of sporting stories, behind-the-scenes revelations and light-hearted moments, the event is set to appeal to rugby fans eager to hear from three players who experienced the demands and rewards of representing Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

The special event will take place at DEPOT Cardiff on Thursday, 4 March 2027. Tickets are available through TMH Promotions.

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