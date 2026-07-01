Ex-weightlifting champion died at home amid struggle with hoarding, inquest told

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A former weightlifting champion died at home among piles of clothing and DVDs after struggles with hoarding, an inquest has heard.

Kum Weng Chung, known as Chung Kum Weng, was found dead by police at his address in Cardiff in February last year after a neighbour raised concerns about his welfare.

Originally from Malaysia, Mr Chung formed a reputation as a talented featherweight weightlifter in his birth country before moving to Wales in the 1960s.

He won gold representing the country at the 1966 Commonwealth Games, lifting 337kg.

An inquest into his death at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court heard Mr Chung was 90 years old when he died at his home in the Welsh capital.

British Weightlifting said his connection to Wales was established when he made his Commonwealth debut representing Malaysia at the 1958 games – held in Cardiff – and won the silver medal.

He went on to compete at the 1960 and 1964 Olympic Games, where he finished 10th and 11th.

Mr Chung later moved to Cardiff where he worked in a restaurant and then as a bus driver.

He had no children of his own and never married, living alone with his dog, Lucy.

In a pen portrait read to the court, his niece, Lai Sim Mayes, said: “He was quite secretive about his personal life and did not disclose much to his family.

“Chung’s mother passed away and with this he became quite depressed.

“He gambled to the point that he maxed out his cards and ended up in so much debt that he had to sell his house.”

The court heard Mr Chung continued to live at the property, which was purchased by a friend who allowed him to reside there without paying rent, but his mental health difficulties continued and he developed a problem with hoarding.

Mr Chung was found by officers at his home after concerns were raised for his welfare, obscured by piles of clothing, DVDs and books next to a makeshift bed in the living room.

On Wednesday, Area Coroner Patricia Morgan said Mr Chung’s medical cause of death was positional asphyxia.

She said: “Mr Chung was known to hoard possessions and as a result his home became cluttered.

“The position that Mr Chung (was in) when discovered… suggested he had suffered a fall into a gap between the furniture and had been unable to extricate himself.”

The coroner said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

In a tribute issued at the time, British Weightlifting said: “British Weight Lifting (BWL) is saddened to learn of the passing of 1966 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Chung Kum Weng, aged 90.

“BWL extends its sincere condolences to the family of Chung Kum Weng, as well as to Weightlifting Wales, Commonwealth Games Wales, National Olympic Committee of Malaysia and the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation.”