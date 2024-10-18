Exclusive: Eoghan O’Connell on football, family, and Wrexham’s rapid rise

The O’Connell clan has been littered with a long line of sporting talent over the years and the apple did not fall far from the tree in the form of Wrexham defender Eoghan.

Cousin Paul, Ireland’s legendary rugby union lock, was a two-time Six Nations winning captain, whilst father Damo and brother Andy played football for hometown club Cork City.

“I’ve been quite lucky because my whole family’s quite sporty,” O’Connell told SportsBoom.com

“My dad and my uncle played a decent level of Gaelic football and amateur soccer as we would call it back home.

“I’ve always had role models like that. To have someone as successful like Paul was in rugby to look up to really helped.

“I used to go and watch a lot of the Ireland rugby games when I was younger. The family are dead proud to be related to someone like that.”

“He’s been great with me anytime I’ve needed anything. I used to text him a little bit for advice when I was younger, and he was still playing and he was brilliant.

“He’s obviously coaching now and making a success of that as well.”

Choosing football Over Gaelic dreams

The Irish youth international had a genuine choice over whether he wanted to pursue a career in Gaelic football or football.

O’Connell, now 29, gave up GAA at 15 when it became apparent, he had an even brighter future ahead of him with the ball at his feet when he was offered a contract at Scottish giants Celtic.

From Celtic to Wrexham

He started his career alongside Virgil van Dijk at Parkhead and has achieved League Two promotion with Bury and Wrexham.

“I never played rugby when I was younger, but I played Gaelic football and hurling,” reflected O’Connell, who used to dream of starring in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

“I had to make the choice about which sport I wanted to progress in and I picked football.

“I wouldn’t say that was always the case when I was younger though. I was always more of a Gaelic player in my head if I’m honest.

“The way it worked up, Celtic were the first club I ever went on trial with and I ended up signing there. It was quite a quick process.

“It was a pretty quick decision. I went over to Scotland to give it my best shot. I’ve obviously moved on from there, but 15 years later I’m still playing so it’s been a bit of a ride.”

Wrexham’s incredible journey

The Red Dragons’ rise in recent years has been rapid, going from the National League to League One in successive seasons.

Phil Parkinson has been quick to temper expectations over a historic hat-trick of promotions. But his side have started the current campaign in fine fashion once again, sitting second behind Birmingham City.

O’Connell, who was part of the LAs Vegas promotion party in the summer, added: “It’s been really enjoyable.

“I came in last January and we ended up getting promoted so I was thrust straight into it.

“We’ve sort of kept it rolling into this season as well. It’s quite surreal really.

“The club’s had two promotions in a row and that’s been incredible, but we want to keep going now and that’s what we’re focused on.

“The celebration in Vegas was incredible. Those are the moments you have to savour.

“Going out there and celebrating the achievement with the lads, that’s what it’s all about.”

