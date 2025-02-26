FA charges Bristol City for offensive fan chants in game against Cardiff

Bristol City have been charged with misconduct following their fans’ chanting during their home league game against Cardiff on October 6.

The Football Association has alleged that Robins’ supporters used offensive and indecent language during both halves of the Championship fixture at Ashton Gate, which ended 1-1.

Offensive

An FA statement read: “Bristol City have been charged with misconduct in relation to their EFL Championship fixture against Cardiff City on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

“It’s alleged the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion around both the 27th and 80th minutes, and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either express or implied reference to gender and/or nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Bristol City have until Friday, March 14 2025 to provide their response.”

Clashes

Before the recent reverse fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium, a man was arrested after fans from both clubs clashed in the Welsh capital’s city centre.

Mounted police were involved after trouble broke out between rival supporters before the league game on February 15, which also ended in a 1-1 draw.

