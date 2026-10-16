Faletau set for first Cardiff appearance since March

Nation.Cymru staff

Taulupe Faletau is set to make his first appearance since March when Cardiff Rugby face Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

The Wales number eight was a late withdrawal from the side that faced Leinster in Dublin last weekend but returns as one of nine changes for the trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

There is also a return for fellow Wales international Josh Adams, who is named among the replacements after recovering from the calf injury he suffered in the summer.

Faletau joins Dan Thomas and Semisi Paea in the back row, with Paea making his first start for Cardiff.

Tom Manz will make his competitive debut for the club alongside Rory Thornton in the second row. Daf Hughes captains the side from hooker, while Sam Wainwright comes into the front row alongside Danny Southworth.

Behind the scrum, Jarrod Evans makes his first start since returning to Cardiff in the summer. Steffan Emanuel starts at inside centre and Tom Bowen returns on the wing.

The match marks Cardiff’s return to the Champions Cup, with head coach Corniel van Zyl expecting a demanding opening assignment against the English champions.

“There has been a real sense of excitement around the place this week. We worked really hard last season to get into the Champions Cup and this is the reward,” he said.

“Northampton is a massive challenge but that is exactly what we want. We want to compete with the best.”

Van Zyl said Cardiff would need to be accurate throughout the match to cope with Northampton’s attacking threat.

“I think most clubs in England have transformed to a more attacking style of play, and that’s where the game is heading generally, with a lot of transition, kicks and fighting for the scraps, and then being clinical in the right position.

“We will need to be at our best, accurate in everything we do and on it for the full 80.”

Cardiff must also manage a short turnaround before facing the Sharks five days later.

“The five-day turnaround to Sharks is another challenge but we have known about it for a long time, we have planned for it and it’s all about putting our best product on the pitch across two games,” Van Zyl said.

Sunday’s match kicks off at 5.30pm.

Cardiff: Matty Young; Mason Grady, Harri Millard, Steffan Emanuel, Tom Bowen; Jarrod Evans, Aled Davies; Danny Southworth, Daf Hughes (capt), Sam Wainwright, Tom Manz, Rory Thornton, Semisi Paea, Dan Thomas, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Rhys Barratt, Joe Cowell, Josh McNally, Lucas De La Rua, Johan Mulder, Callum Sheedy, Josh Adams.

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