Family and football legends gather for funeral of Terry Yorath

Family and friends were joined by some of football’s greats to bid a final farewell to Terry Yorath in Leeds at the former Wales player and manager’s funeral.

Yorath, who played a key role for Leeds under Don Revie in the 1970s, died aged 75 after a short illness on January 7 and tributes were paid during an emotional service at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Moortown.

The Cardiff-born midfielder won the First Division title with Leeds in 1974 and a European Cup runners-up medal the following season, while he won 59 caps for Wales including 42 as captain.

Yorath, a fiercely proud Welshman, also had spells as a player at Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford before spending over two decades as a manager, including five in charge of his country until 1993.

Former Leeds team-mate and Scotland striker Joe Jordan told the Press Association: “He captained his country over 40 times and went on to be manager as well and he took great responsibility in all those positions that he had.

“When I came to Leeds we were both teenagers, but he had been there a long time. We ended up in digs together and he was a terrific friend and I thank him for that.

“People look back at how competitive he was, and he would take no prisoners, but he could play as well. He was a winner and he was also a great guy.”

Wales narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 1994 World Cup under Yorath – he also had spells in charge of Swansea, Bradford, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday – following a heartbreaking defeat to Romania.

Former Liverpool and Wales great Ian Rush, who was a member of the side which lost 2-1 at Cardiff Arms Park in that final group match, described Yorath as “something special”.

Rush told the Press Association: “We know how hard he was as a player but I think as a manager, he had a soft spot to him and that’s what made him a great manager.

“He wanted to win. That’s what it’s all about. He wanted to win, and he put the team first. He put the individual players before himself. He didn’t want all the glory, although he desperately wanted Wales to be successful.”

Yorath is survived by three children – daughters Louise and BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, and son Jordan – while another son, Daniel, died suddenly at the age of 15 in 1992 from the genetic heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Daniel had been playing football with Yorath in the back garden when he collapsed.

Yorath, a former player-coach at Bradford, was also present at Valley Parade when a fire killed 56 people in 1985.

Rush added: “He was a very humble man. And what he went through, and everything, you know for him to do that makes him a special person.”

At the request of Yorath’s daughter Gabby, the funeral was attended by Cardiff-based male choir Cor Meibion Taf, who sang Danny Boy, in tribute to Daniel, You’ll Never Walk Alone and the hymn All Through the Night.

Choir member Irfon Bennett told the Press Association: “The Welsh FA provided us with their official bus to come up here.

“We’ve performed at places like the Royal Albert Hall, but we’ve never felt prouder or more privileged to be here representing Terry and Wales.”

Yorath had to bide his time before breaking into Revie’s starting line-up at Leeds due to the presence of captain Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles in midfield.

Former Republic of Ireland player and manager Giles told the Press Association: “He was a smashing lad, who was a terrific player and he became a huge player for Wales, particularly after he left Leeds.

“Terry was always a good-humoured lad. He had to stick with it because Leeds were an outstanding team, but he showed such resilience.

“He had some real tough moments to deal with in his life and it was difficult for him – it would have been for anybody, but I’ll remember his humour and that he could look after himself.”