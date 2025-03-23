Fans urged to ‘celebrate the pitch that hosted legends’ before major redevelopment of St Helen’s

Sports fans are being urged to ‘celebrate the pitch that hosted legends’ next month, as the countdown begins for Swansea RFC’s final game on grass at their historic St Helens home.

The All Whites have called the historic stadium overlooking Swansea Bay home since 1876, just four years after their formation, with the famous pitch graced by greats of the game from around the world over the last 149 years.

Famous clashes on the turf include Wales’ first ever home international fixture, against England in 1882 and a bumper crowd turning out two years ago to mark the club’s 150th anniversary and Alun Wyn Jones’ farewell, against a star-studded Barbarians side on a beautiful May evening.

Now, ahead of the Ospreys proposed redevelopment of the stadium, the All Whites will run out on grass at their home for the final time before the pitch is replaced with an all-weather surface, when RGC visit for the club’s last home game of the Super Rygbi Cymru season.

4G pitch

With plans for the installation of a new and relocated 4G pitch, refurbishment of the clubhouse and terrace, and the installation of new stands, this will be the last chance to experience St Helen’s as it was.

The game, which kicks off at 2.30pm, on Saturday 12 April will be at the heart of a day of celebrations of the history of the stadium and memorable games plaid on the pitch.

Tickets for the game are available to buy now priced at £10 for adults and £5 for U16s, with a limited number of seats available to secure in the Stand ahead of the game.

You can buy tickets in advance here.

Highlight at the famous old stadium include:

16th Dec. 1882 – The first ever Welsh international match to be played in Wales was at St Helen’s v England. England won by 2 goals & 4 tries to nil.

26th Dec. 1908 – Swansea v Australia. Swansea won by 6pts to nil.

A record crowd of 45,000 watched Swansea’s first win over a touring side.

26th Dec. 1912 – Swansea v South Africa. Swansea won by 3pts to nil.

18th Sept. 1935 – Swansea v New Zealand. Swansea won by 11pts to 3pts.

Swansea became the first ever club side in the world to beat the All Blacks and also the first club side to have beaten Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

10th April 1954 – Wales v Scotland. Wales won by 15pts to 3pts.

The last ever Five Nations international played at St Helen’s ground.

4th November 1992 – Swansea v Australia. Swansea won by 21pts to 6pts.

Coach Mike Ruddock masterminded an emphatic win over the world champions.

20th December 2008 – Swansea 104-3 Bala

When the WRU Challenge Cup used to give the minnows their chance of a giant-killing in the cup. The only time that Swansea have scored 100 points at home in their 152-year history!

31st May 2023 – Swansea v Barbarians. Barbarians won by 68pts to 33pts.

The final curtain on the 150th season celebrations for Swansea RFC. Alun Wyn Jones’ last match and a full house of 6,250 saw open running rugby on a perfect pitch in the sunshine.

