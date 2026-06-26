Farewell to Wrexham: Paul Mullin ends five-year stint with club

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Paul Mullin will leave Wrexham following the mutual termination of his contract.

Mullin played a huge role in Wrexham’s rise from the National League to the Championship with 110 goals in 172 appearances following his arrival from Cambridge in 2021.

The striker’s profile was further raised by his role in the the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries and, following his move to Wigan last season, the club’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds said he could not “imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit”.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I would like to wish Paul all the best. This settlement enables him to take his time and find the right club for him, going forward.

“It can’t be underestimated the role Mulls has played in the story of Wrexham Football Club over the last five years, with so many memorable goals and moments.

“He’ll be a player always remembered and revered by our supporters.”

Mullin, who won three consecutive player of the season awards at Wrexham, was one of 10 players to win back-to-back-to-back promotions at the club.

The 31-year-old leaves Wrexham as their ninth-highest goalscorer of all time.