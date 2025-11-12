‘Fast and explosive’ Louis Rees-Zammit back in ‘happy place’ after Wales return

Rees-Zammit made his first Wales appearance since the 2023 World Cup against Argentina on Sunday, coming on as a second-half replacement during the 52-28 defeat in Cardiff.

Louis Rees-Zammit is determined to bring star quality to rugby after returning from his 18-month spell in the NFL “heavier, faster and more explosive” than when he left the game in January 2024.

The 24-year-old British and Irish Lions winger later described playing at Principality Stadium as “my happy place”.

Rees-Zammit had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing for Bristol in August.

“It’s a lot different out in America,” Rees-Zamitt said on media duty ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan.

“Those stars are global. They push their sport through their players. It’s something in rugby that isn’t done as much.

“Maybe that’s just because the game isn’t as global as American football. The NFL is based in America, but the stars and the personalities are worldwide.

“It’s just about how we grow the game of rugby. Whether that’s the sport itself or getting stars within it to grow it.

“That’s one of the main reasons I play the game, to try and inspire others to play the game and entertain fans.

“Rugby is such a special sport. The better I can play and get fans off their seats, the better it will be.”

Rees-Zammit is recognised as one of the quickest players in rugby and recorded a peak speed of 24.2 miles per hour during a Wales-Fiji Test match in 2021.

He has clocked 10.44 seconds over 100 metres and scored 61 tries in 117 appearances for Gloucester, Bristol, Wales and the Lions.

Numbers

“I’m heavier, more built upper-body. I’m quicker and, terms of my weight, I’m now just over 100kgs,” Rees-Zammit said when asked about his numbers compared to his pre-NFL career.

“I’m feeling good and fast at that weight. I’m definitely heavier, faster and more explosive. A lot more physical.

“Both defensively and, when I have ball in hand, I feel I can have a different part of my game than what I had before, with my physicality.”

Rees-Zammit said he is “fit” to start against Japan on Saturday after being out for five weeks with a toe injury sustained playing his fourth game for Bristol.

He said: “I previously won 32 caps for my country and it felt really good to get another cap in front of all our fans.

“Probably made it that extra special to be honest, being away for two years. It felt like a long time, but also felt like I left yesterday.

“When I got to put that jersey on and came on… I grew up in Cardiff, just 10 minutes away from the stadium.

“That why I said it’s my happy place.”