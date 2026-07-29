FAW awaits details as FIFA World Cup sell-off plan sparks backlash

Mark Mansfield

The Football Association of Wales says it is waiting for FIFA to share full details of controversial plans to sell stakes in its major competitions after the proposals were made public earlier this week.

The governing body issued a short statement following reports that FIFA wants to establish a private company to run its flagship tournaments, including the World Cup.

It said: “The Football Association of Wales has not yet received any substantial details from FIFA concerning the reported proposals.

“Consequently, the FAW is concerned that such matters have become public prior to being shared with FIFA’s Member Associations.

“We await receipt of FIFA’s full proposal before commenting further on this matter.”

The proposals have prompted a growing backlash across football.

UEFA said on Tuesday it took the plans “extremely seriously”, warning the World Cup is not “an asset to trade” and suggesting the proposals cross “a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross”.

The English Football Association also criticised the process behind the plans.

In a statement, the FA said it was “deeply concerned” by the apparent lack of transparency and governance surrounding the proposal.

The Press Association understands FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told the organisation’s 211 member associations they would each receive 40 million US dollars if they approve the plan by September 19.

According to reports, associations rejecting the proposal would instead share a funding package worth 2.7 billion US dollars, compared with a potential 10 billion US dollar package if the sell-off goes ahead.

The proposals have also drawn criticism from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said the World Cup “is not a product” and belongs to supporters rather than investors.

Boycott

Former Football Association chief executive Mark Palios said UEFA could stop the plans by threatening to boycott a future World Cup.

He told Sky Sports: “UEFA have a real card to play, and that is if they don’t turn up at the next World Cup that’s going to be an absolute financial disaster for FIFA, in the sense that you’re not going to get the sponsorships, the eyeballs, and so forth.

“If you don’t have Spain, France, England, Germany there, then it’s not going to be anything like the spectacle that it normally is.”

Palios said there was a balance between commercialising football and reinvesting money in the game, but warned there was “a real danger that this crosses the line”, with the values of sport at risk of being overtaken by commercial interests.

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