FAW signs three-year cyber security deal ahead of major tournaments

Nation.Cymru staff

The Football Association of Wales has signed a three-year deal with a Welsh cyber security company to protect its computer systems and data.

Cardiff-based Socura has been appointed the FAW’s official cyber security partner as the association prepares for UEFA Euro 2028 and the ongoing qualification campaign for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The company will provide security for digital services used across Welsh football, which includes 822 affiliated clubs and around 120,000 playing participants.

It follows a digital transformation programme at the FAW which has increased its reliance on online systems connecting players, coaches, referees, clubs and supporters.

Under the agreement, Socura will provide round-the-clock monitoring of the FAW’s systems as well as threat detection, penetration testing, phishing simulations, staff training, Microsoft 365 backup and incident response services.

The company will also work with the FAW on cyber security awareness initiatives aimed at clubs and volunteers.

Socura chief executive Andrew Kays said: “Technology now underpins almost every aspect of the modern game. It connects supporters, enables competitions, supports clubs and helps develop players.

“Protecting those digital services has become fundamental to the future of football.

“We’re incredibly proud that the FAW has chosen Socura as its Official Cyber Security Partner.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “Football today depends on technology more than ever before. From supporting grassroots clubs and volunteers to delivering international fixtures and engaging supporters across Wales and beyond, secure digital services are essential to everything we do.

“As we continue investing in the future of Welsh football and expanding our digital capabilities, partnering with Socura strengthens our ability to protect our people, our systems and our data.”

The deal comes as preparations continue for Euro 2028, which will begin in Wales, while the expanded 16-team Cymru Premier has also been launched this season.

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