FAW team up with poet Duke Al ahead of 2025 UEFA EURO play-offs

The Football Association of Wales has revealed a collaboration with spoken word poet Duke Al to highlight the importance of male allyship ahead of Cymru’s first UEFA Women’s EURO play-off against Slovakia.

Martha Appleby’s struck a chord with many in 2021 with her poem which offered a poignant reflection on the challenges faced by women in football and the sense of being overlooked when the FAW and Literature Wales Poetry competition winner said “I am a girl, I am a footballer, I am invisible”.

Responding to Appleby’s poem three years later, Duke Al brings a fresh perspective through his poetry not only by celebrating Cymru’s journey, but also underscoring the importance of male allies in supporting women’s football.

The poem highlights the team’s higher purpose ‘For Us. For Them. For Her.’ which focuses on inspiring a future generation of footballers, acknowledging the trailblazers who paved the way for Rhian Wilkinson’s side and their own ambitions.

The timing of the poem’s release aims to rally support from fans and inspire the players as they prepare for this crucial moment in their qualifying campaign and aim to make history by reaching the finals of a major tournament for the first time.

The collaboration is another milestone in the FAW’s commitment to integrating Welsh arts, culture and football, and also celebrating the unity and strength of Welsh identity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Duke Al said: “It has always been my ambition to work with the Football Association of Wales, so I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with them and music producer MAK over the last few months to produce this poem.

“The poem aims to celebrate the key moments throughout the qualifying campaign and the team’s achievement of reaching the UEFA Women’s EURO play-offs for the first time, and also celebrate the special bond between the players and The Red Wall.

“This group of players represent so much more than just football and it was inspiring to learn more about the team’s higher purpose and what they play for. They are role models, history makers and a source of inspiration for young people across the country.

“I’m honoured to use my words to support them as they head into this crucial play-off and hopefully they will be greeted by a strong crowd for the second leg in Cardiff.”

Cymru head coach Rhian Wilkinson added: “Duke’s powerful words truly captures what this team stands for, ‘For Us. For Them. For Her.’

“This Cymru team hopes to inspire the next generation, whilst honouring those who paved the way for us. We want to amplify the important message of Martha Appleby’s poem that no player should ever feel invisible.

“This collaboration aims to inspire those across Wales to actively support and champion the women’s game. We recognise that achieving true equality across the game requires the active participation and support of everyone, regardless of gender.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the growing support, and together we can continue breaking down barriers and make history.”

The poem will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium as part of the pre-match build up for the play-off semi-final second leg, which takes place on Tuesday 29 October (KO 19:15). Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE

