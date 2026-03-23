FAW unveil 150th anniversary fans’ merchandise ahead of World Cup playoff

Ahead of Cymru’s crucial World Cup semifinal playoff against Bosnia this week, the Football Association of Wales has launched a new range of 150th anniversary merchandise.

One sale at the World Football Store, it includes new t-shirts, polos, and jackets.

This year the FAW celebrates its 150th anniversary and has so far marked the occasion with a new Adidas home shirt and track jacket – both featuring the famous Adidas Trefoil.

This new range also features an exclusive Official Team Wales Anniversary Track Jacket. Crafted in vibrant green, this commemorative piece honours the Football Association of Wales’ legacy and heritage.

You can see the full range on sale HERE

The launch of the fans’ 150th range comes after the Football Association of Wales last week officially unveiled the much-anticipated Cymru away shirt.

Images of the shirt had leaked over the last few weeks however this was the first look at the shirt being worn by members of Craig Bellamy’s squad.

A statement on the FAW website read: ‘The adidas Cymru 26 Away Authentic Jersey is a masterpiece of football design, inspired by the legendary Welsh dragon, combining tradition with cutting-edge technology.

‘Celebrating the country’s identity and heritage, the Welsh away kit is built with a cream base punctuated with abstract graphical interpretations of the Welsh dragon, in muted red tones, detailed across the front of the jersey.

‘With its slim fit, crafted from knit fabric, the jersey offers a streamlined silhouette that moves with you on the pitch. The label with hidden UV print serves as a seal of authenticity, while the heat-transfer crest proudly displays your allegiance.

‘CYMRU’ features alongside the team motto, “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae”, across the back of the neck.

‘The jersey features Climacool+ technology that delivers advanced cooling. Superior engineering and advanced materials unite for a cool, dry, and distraction-free performance. The sweat-wicking and quick-drying materials are strategically placed in high-sweat zones, helping you feel comfortable as you play.

‘Whether you’re playing or cheering from the stands, make this adidas jersey your go-to companion for match days.’

The new Cymru away kit is available to buy online via JD Sports.