FAW withdraws support for Gianni Infantino as FIFA president

Press Association Sport Staff

The Football Association of Wales has withdrawn its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election bid over his bungled effort to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino announced last week he was shelving the widely-denounced plan that was rejected by three confederations but his decade-long reign at the head of FIFA remains under intense scrutiny.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday that Infantino is the “wrong man” to lead FIFA, while the Football Association called for a “full and robust review” into his leadership.

Infantino is due to stand for re-election in March next year but the FAW has now become the first football association to officially pull the plug on its support for the Swiss.

A FAW statement said: “The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027–2031 term.

“The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

“Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept.”

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