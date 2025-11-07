Felipe Contepomi says build-up to Wales match has been ‘challenge’ for Argentina

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi says their schedule has been a “challenge” ahead of playing Wales in Cardiff.

Contepomi has named a matchday 23 that has 944 caps between them – over 400 more than Wales – after Argentina proved to be very competitive in the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Although Argentina finished bottom of the competition, they registered historic victories over Australia and New Zealand and only lost by two points to eventual champions South Africa in the final game at Twickenham.

“It has been a challenge because many of our guys came through the Rugby Championship, went straight into club rugby, had a camp with us, went back to their clubs and now play this weekend,” Contepomi said ahead of Sunday’s clash at Principality Stadium.

“But we won’t use that as an excuse. We had some injuries but we are happy with the whole group that we have here.

“I would be very confident with playing any of the 32 that are training with us.”

Former Leicester hooker Julian Montoya is set to win his 115th cap and leads a formidable Pumas pack, in which flanker Pablo Matera will make his 119th appearance.

Contepomi expects Wales to be “highly motivated” with Steve Tandy at the helm for the first time.

He said: “They have a very good coaching ticket with Steve Tandy, Danny Wilson, Matt Sherratt, plus Dan Lydiate and Duncan Jones, so I expect them to be a very knowledgeable team.

“We admire Wales’ passion and how they never give up.

“They live and breathe rugby, so we are expecting a highly motivated team in one of the best stadiums in the world.

“We are expecting a very, very tough encounter because Wales are highly motivated to start a new era well and they are a team with quality throughout their 23.”

Argentina team: S Carreras, B Delguy, J Piccardo, S Chocobares, M Carreras, G Prisciantelli, S Benitez Cruz; M Vivas, J Montoya (capt), P Delgado, G Petti, M Kremer, P Matera, JM Gonzalez, J Oviedo. Replacements: I Ruiz, T Gallo, T Rapetti, M Alemanno, S Grondonna, A Moyano, J Cruz Mallia, R Isgro.