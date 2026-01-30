Film about Wales’ glorious Euro 2016 campaign gets 10th anniversary screening

A special 10th anniversary screening of acclaimed Welsh football movie Don’t Take Me Home is to be staged next month – featuring supporters and players who enjoyed the greatest summer of their lives.

The event which is also timed to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the Football Association of Wales is being staged at the London Welsh Centre on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The award-winning film directed by Jonny Owen documents Cymru reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The special screening of the documentary movie will be held as part of Wales in London week.

Don’t Take Me Home chart’s Cymru’s journey to their first major finals in 58 years and how the team shook the world by beating tournament favourites Belgium, on the way to the semi-finals and redefining Welsh football forever.

This special celebratory event will be held at the London Welsh Centre and brings Welsh supporters and players from the tournament together to relive the emotion, pride and belief that captured a nation.

After the screening fans will get a chance to chat directly with members of the Cymru 2016 squad.

They’ll also have a live Q&A with Ian Gwyn Hughes, the FAW’s Head of Public Relations and former Match of the Day commentator. Hughes will discuss the tournament’s impact on them and share some behind-the-scenes stories.

The film’s director Jonny Owen will also discuss how and why he felt this historic moment needed to be captured on film.

This promises to be a rare and intimate opportunity to reconnect with one of the greatest chapters in Welsh history, let alone Welsh sport.

A must-attend evening for anyone who remembers where they were in the summer of 2016 and how it felt to believe.

It is is hoped further screening events will be held around Wales.

Tickets are available from The London Welsh Centre https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/londonwelshcentre