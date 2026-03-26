First look at JD Sports’ biggest store in Wales as it opens in Cardiff

JD Sports today opened the doors to its biggest store in Wales — a huge state-of-the-art flagship landing inside St David’s Cardiff.

Spanning almost 32,000 square feet, the new store marks a major step forward. The brand’s new base in St David’s Grand Arcade delivers a bigger, better and more immersive JD experience, with an impressive 50-metre storefront — one of the largest in the centre.

The store opened with a week of events planned including a packed schedule of in-store experiences, competitions and giveaways.

The first 50 customers through the doors today who spent £100 or more in-store received an exclusive JD “Goodie Duffle Bag”, packed with JD must haves.

What’s On: Opening Week at JD Cardiff

JD isn’t just opening a new store, it’s kicking things off with a packed schedule of in-store experiences, competitions and giveaways designed to bring the energy from day one. Across the opening weekend, shoppers will be able to dive into customisation, competitions and exclusive experiences across the store and the wider shopping centre.

Saturday 28 – Sunday 29 March

In-store, world-renowned sneaker customiser MattB Customs will host a Stanley customisation station, giving shoppers the chance to personalise their Stanley cups with charms. Matt began customising trainers while studying, before building MattB Customs into a globally recognised brand. Creating designs for stars including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile within St David’s, shoppers can try their luck at JD’s fruit-machine, where players will have the chance to win JD merch, vouchers or trainers.

Easter Weekend: 3 – 4 April

The celebrations continue into Easter with more chances to win and upgrade your sneaker game. In-store, Crep Protect will be offering complimentary trainer cleans, giving shoppers the chance to refresh their kicks.

Shoppers can also try their luck on the Cop or Flop machine, an arcade-style game where players will have the chance to win trainers, JD gift cards and exclusive Crep Protect products.

Within St David’s, Crep Protect will also be hosting a bigger moment. Shoppers can take a seat on the iconic Crep Protect throne, while the experts give their kicks the full VIP refresh.

You’ll also be able to spot a Spin to Win game to challenge your reactions. Grab flying tokens for a chance to unlock Crep products.

James Air, Director of Group Real Estate and Acquisitions at JD, said: “The new store gives us the scale to bring more product, more experiences and more reasons for people to spend time discovering the latest drops, customising their gear or getting involved with the events. Just as importantly, the opening also brings new jobs into the city and reflects our continued investment in Cardiff and the communities around it.

“Part of our Forever Forward mindset involves how we show up in the places that matter to our customers, and this new store is designed to do exactly that, creating a destination where sport fashion, culture and community come together.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “It’s so exciting to welcome JD to St David’s, with its impressive new flagship store and range of brands set to make an impact with our guests. As a leading name in sports fashion, JD is an excellent addition to our retail line-up, giving guests even more reasons to visit St David’s.”

JD Sports Opening Hours:

Mon – Fri 9.30am – 8pm

Sat – 9.30am – 7pm

Sun – 11.00pm – 5pm

For more information about JD or to check out the latest products, visit www.jdsports.co.uk or follow JD on Instagram via @jdofficial.