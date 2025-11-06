First look at new Panini sticker collection featuring Welsh EFL clubs

This is the first look at the brand new Panini EFL Sticker Collection – the first football league collection in over 20 years.

Swansea City, Wrexham, Cardiff City and Newport County are set to feature in the album from sticker and trading card giant Panini, which is set to launch on November 20.

The world-renowned company has joined EFL as the Official Trading Card and Sticker Licensee on a multi-year deal.

A global leader in the collectables industry, known for its iconic stickers and cards, Panini’s partnership with the world’s original football competition and its clubs will celebrate the rich history and heritage of the EFL and bring fans closer to the game.

Panini will have a presence across all three EFL divisions as well as the five Wembley Finals.

EFL Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright, said: “The EFL is part of the fabric of life for hundreds of millions of fans across the world. This new partnership with Panini provides the opportunity and new ways for the League and our Clubs to engage with supporters, in particular, younger fans.”

“We look forward to working with Panini on this new venture, where the League, following the inaugural season of Fantasy EFL, will continue to provide ways for new and existing audiences to engage with EFL football beyond just the 90 minutes on the pitch.”

The partnership will also include the launch of the first ever EFL hobby trading cards, which will feature player autographs and memorabilia. Panini will also have presence across the EFL’s three divisions and five Wembley finals.

Katie Gritt, Head of Marketing – Sport, Panini, said, “We are partnering with the EFL, to bring collecting Panini to fans of all 72 EFL clubs. With every club set to feature in our collections.

“We look forward to celebrating the talent throughout the EFL.”

For the first time ever, all 72 clubs will feature in one sticker collection! Your club’s shinies are coming in November⚽#EFLxPanini pic.twitter.com/en2aElmpnb — EFL (@EFL) August 13, 2025