First match for girls team wearing new 50 Cent sponsored kit

David Owens

When we broke the story of US rap star and multimillionaire businessman 50 Cent sponsoring a Welsh girls’ football team the story went global.

The benevolent star has donated funds to sponsor AFC Rumney Girls’ U14 team’s away shirts and also their tracksuits – and this weekend the team showed off their new kit for the very first time.

However, the team from Cardiff faced a difficult task away at current SWWGL A League Champions, Cascade.

Kitted out in their striking yellow shirts with 50 Cent and G-Unit emblazoned on the front, the girls put up a valiant effort but eventually went down 2-0.

Nevertheless, the team’s manager Richie Brown was full of praise for his side who were up against the best side in their division.

Posting on Facebook, Richie wrote: “Our u14s travelled to Current SWWGL A League Champions Cascade for their first league match sponsored by 50 Cent & G Unit Brands

“Cascade are a fantastic team and it was going to take a special performance from our girls to match them.

“Up we stepped and every single player played their hearts out, followed the team instructions, worked tirelessly throughout and were on the front foot for large parts of the match.

“A few chances for both sides in the first half but 0-0 at the break

“Second half much the same until a breakthrough was made by a fortunate (or unfortunate) effort which bounced in off the post giving Cascade a 1-0 lead

“We kept battling and created half chances but Cascade showed their quality by putting the game to bed with a 2nd goal.

“Great display from my girls and great game of football for the neutral.

“Hopefully both teams and girls football in South Wales have gained some new fans from all the recent positive media coverage.

“Well done Cascade on the win.”

The story of a global superstar paying for the kits and tracksuits of a Welsh girls’ team, sounds improbable, but the sponsorship came about through a parent of one of the players who works in the music industry, who asked the rapper if he would sponsor the team, and the star was as good as his word.

The team were thrilled when they heard the news and team manager Richie Brown admitted he couldn’t quite believe it.

“It is amazing and I know most people will find this unbelievable as did I at first but thankfully it is true,” he said.

“We’re very lucky and grateful to have a parent of one of our u14s girls working with 50 Cent whilst he was on tour in America and Canada,” added Richie.

“We asked the question for a possible kit sponsorship and he agreed to sponsor a kit and tracksuits.”

The team manager said he wasn’t sure it would happen, but the rapper was as good as his word.

“I was very sceptical at first thinking it’s too good to be true but the money was transferred almost instantly and the order was placed,” said Richie.

“It’s incredible to think a world known superstar would support a small Cardiff based girls team. I’ve promoted girls football for almost 10 years and with people like 50 cent supporting too the profile of the girls game can be raised to the next level.

“We’re eternally grateful for his support.”

50 Cent wouldn’t be the first musician to sponsor a football team’s shirts, there’s quite a list:

Ipswich Town (2023) – sponsored by Ed Sheeran

Bohemians (2021) – Fontaines D.C

St Albans City (2020-21) – Enter Shikari

Margate (2018-present) – The Libertines

St Roch’s Primary School (2018) – Mogwai

Notts County FC (2017-present) – Jake Bugg

The Seven Sisters Under-9s (2017) – Sleaford Mods

Eastleigh Reds Under-13s (2012) – The Prodigy

Bonnyton Thistle Under-9s (2009) – Biffy Clyro

Greenbank FC Under-10s (2006) – Motorhead

Newport County (2004-05) – Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Brighton and Hove Albion (1999) – Fatboy Slim’s record label Skint

Cardiff City (1999) – Super Furry Animals

Clydebank (1993) – Wet Wet Wet

