Five-try Ospreys upset Cardiff for second festive victory

Ospreys enjoyed a second festive derby victory with a 33-22 bonus-point success over Cardiff.

After winning at Scarlets on Boxing Day, Ospreys delivered an impressive five-try performance in Bridgend to move up to eighth in the United Rugby Championship standings.

Winger Keelan Giles opened the scoring by slicing through for an excellent 14th-minute try and Dan Edwards converted.

Third-placed Cardiff levelled eight minutes later after Ben Thomas set up Josh Adams and Callum Sheedy added the extras.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy put Ospreys back in front after spotting a gap, and Cardiff were soon reduced to 14 men by Liam Belcher’s yellow card.

Hardy, Sam Parry and Iestyn Hopkins went over in the second half for Ospreys to settle the contest before Cardiff claimed an unlikely try bonus point as Adams, Taulupe Faletau and Javan Sebastian crossed in the final six minutes.