Fleetwood maintain unbeaten league start with Newport draw

Press Association sport staff

Fleetwood fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw at struggling Newport and maintain their unbeaten start to the League Two campaign.

Substitute Aaron Loupalo-Bi cancelled out Christian Doidge’s first-half opener to ensure the points were shared at Rodney Parade.

County enjoyed an excellent first 45 minutes and were unfortunate to be only one goal up at the break.

Doidge and captain Kyle Cameron wasted great opportunities in the early stages while Matt Dibley-Dias also went close and Cameron Norman blazed over from the rebound.

The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute.

Left-back Matty Jacob, on loan from Premier League Hull, raced into the box and crossed for Doidge to tap in his first goal for his hometown club.

He could have had a second after the break when he sent a diving header wide from Harrison Biggins’ free-kick.

That miss proved costly as Loupalo-Bi nipped in at the near post to divert a low ball past Jordan Wright after 68 minutes.

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