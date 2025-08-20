Football club with ‘biggest name’ plan Bank Holiday event with payment giant

This Bank Holiday Monday, Mastercard will host a special event to celebrate teaming up with CPD Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch FC, the football club with the world’s longest name.

On August 25, at the club’s Maes Eilian ground, the payment giant will officially unveil their three-year kit sponsorship before the

North Wales Coast West Division One side’s first home game of the season against Llangoed.

At the event, the club will debut the new locally designed kits, inspired by the windows at Llanfairpwll’s iconic railway station and containing all 58 of the town’s name. Supporters will also be able to get their hands on replica shirts.

Exclusive merchandise and free pies will be served up by Mastercard’s Click to Pay van, courtesy of the Co-op, one of the first retailers in the country to offer the online payment method at their e-checkouts.

Visitors will also have the chance to sign up to Click to Pay on-site to reap the benefits of the simple and secure one-click payment solution.

Samantha Jones-Smith, Llanfairpwll FC chairman, said: “This isn’t just another sponsorship deal for our club – Mastercard is investing in our future, our facilities, and most importantly, our supporters.”

Simon Forbes, Division President, UK and Ireland, Mastercard, added: “At Mastercard, we’re delighted to team up with CPD Llanfairpwll FC and join this incredible football community. Matchdays are a real demonstration of passion and pride so the Maes Eilian feels like the right place to unveil the new kits and celebrate with the fans and players who make this club so special.

“We can’t wait to meet everyone at the event on Bank Holiday Monday, showcase the new online payment technology

and mark the exciting next stage of our partnership with Llanfairpwll.”

The sponsorship strengthens Mastercard’s connection with the Llanfairpwll community, which was chosen earlier this year to pioneer the Click to Pay technology.

Visitors can buy tickets upon arrival at the event for £3 on August 25 and are encouraged to arrive from 1pm for the 2.30pm kick-off at the Maes Eilian ground, Llanfairpwll, Anglesey, LL61 5UJ.

