Football fan’s charity Gôl Cymru! doing good in Ghana ahead of international friendly

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales may not be heading for the World Cup finals in America this summer but that hasn’t stopped the supporters charity from kicking on as usual.

As the Wales national team takes on Ghana in a friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 2, Gôl Cymru! is supporting COMPASS-Ghana, a small charity helping children and families facing life-threatening illness and bereavement in rural Ghana.

Founded by Welsh football fans in 2002 Gôl Cymru! supports children’s causes around the world whenever and wherever Wales plays – showing how football can build kindness, solidarity and community far beyond the game itself.

COMPASS-Ghana works in the Ashanti Region helping families through nurse-led care, home visits and bereavement support led by community volunteers. Last year 13 children and adolescents, around one fifth of patients supported by the programme, were living with conditions including cancer, congenital illness and HIV-related disease,

Many of the families supported work hard simply to get by but access to medicines, transport and healthcare can be extremely difficult. Children are often deeply affected, witnessing suffering at home while also having to help care for parents or grandparents.

Recently, the programme supported Ernest, a young man living with advanced nasopharyngeal cancer. By the time the team became involved his illness was already very advanced. Although the outcome could not be changed the team was able to support Ernest and his family with medicines and bereavement care during the final stages of his illness.

John Davies of COMPASS-Ghana said: “Football means everything in many Ghanaian communities. Even in the poorest villages, children will always find somewhere to play. It brings hope, identity and togetherness. To know that Welsh supporters are thinking about children and families here in Ghana is genuinely moving for all of us. This donation of £1000 and the kindness and solidarity shown by Gôl Cymru! will make a real difference.”

Both organisations hope the Wales v Ghana fixture can also help raise wider awareness of compassionate family-centred care and the power of football to connect communities across the world.

To donate to Gôl Cymru! and find out more about the charity click HERE