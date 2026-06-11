Football, fútbol, soccer: Cymru’s adventures in North America

As the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 kicks off, Cymru players, staff and supporters will be watching from the sidelines as the action unfolds in Canada, the US and Mexico. Iwan Williams looks at previous Cymru games in North America, and the connections between the continent and Welsh football

There’s a parallel world where Cymru have qualified for the World Cup and are preparing for games in Toronto, Los Angeles and Seattle. A lovely excuse to visit Pontypool, Ontario; Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California; and Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Washington.

Sadly, in this world the play-off defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina in March meant another World Cup on the TV, and a summer to reflect on what might have been. It’s 1994 all over again!

But the North American continent has been visited before, with a ball kicked long after Madog’s visit.

To date, Cymru men have played six games in North America. However, this number doesn’t include the unofficial Cymru tour of Canada in the summer of 1929, when a Cymru squad played an incredible fifteen games in one month from the Pacific to almost the Atlantic (covered in a previous Nation Cymru article). The official record reads six games, and all of them end of season friendlies in May!

The formal list begins in May 1962, and Cymru’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Mexico in Mexico City, as part of Mexico’s preparations for the 1962 World Cup. In an exciting and exotic end of season tour, Cymru had previously played in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, two 3-1 defeats against Brazil.

The third game was held in front of a large crowd at the Estadio Olimpico de la Ciudad Universitaria on 22nd May. A strong Cymru team included some of the heroes of World Cup 1958 (four years on from Cymru’s 1-1 with Mexico in Stockholm), including Stuart Williams, Mel Hopkins, Ivor Allchurch, John Charles and Cliff Jones, with a young David Hollins in goal and Mike England in defence. Roy Vernon and Ken Leek (Karl Darlow’s grandfather) also played.

John Charles scored Cymru’s consolation goal, whilst the game is best remembered for Cliff’s red card after 65 minutes, an alleged slap from behind on Del Muro. As mentioned in Phil Stead’s Red Dragons, the local press were not impressed with the Cymru performance: “It was like a team of teachers playing against hard-working pupils” said Novedades. El Informador meanwhile praised the performance of goalkeeper Hollins.

Two friendlies were held against Canada in May 1986, as part of Canada’s preparations for the 1986 World Cup. Canada won the first game 2-0 in front of a 13,000 crowd at the Varsity Stadium, Toronto on 10th May, whilst Cymru won the second game 3-0 in Vancouver on 20th May. Held at the BC Place in front of a 9,000 crowd, the Cymru goals were scored by Dean Saunders (twice) and Malcolm Allen, scoring his first international goal. The Cymru side included regulars Mark Aizlewood, Joey Jones, Kenny Jackett, Robbie James, Peter Nicholas and Saunders, with opportunities given for less experienced players such as Andy Dibble, Neil Slatter, Steve Lowndes and Steve Lovell.

The Montreal Gazette reported that the home team had been “badly outclassed” by the visitors in the rematch, whilst the Edmonton Journal went with the dramatic “Revenge for Wales” headline.

The next visit was Cymru’s 2-0 friendly defeat to the US in May 2003. Mark Hughes had a patched-up side following the withdrawal of eighteen players from his original squad. On the numerous withdrawals, Hughes said “It’s not ideal, but it gives young players an opportunity to come into the squad and stake a claim to a regular place”. Played at the Spartan Stadium in San Jose, midfielders Matthew Jones and David Vaughan played as full backs, a midfield of Mark Pembridge, Simon Davies and Jason Koumas had a more familiar look, and Gareth Taylor led the attack.

David Pipe won his first and only cap, whilst Matthew Jones was sent off in the 48th minute. Jones, current Cymru Under 21 manager, had a tough night as he gave away a penalty in the first half and received a second yellow card for deliberate handball in the second. The Welsh sounding Eddie Lewis sealed the win for the hosts.

The next game was held in New Jersey’s MetLife stadium, and the 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico in May 2012 was Chris Coleman’s first game as Cymru manager.

Still dealing with the tragic and sudden death of manager Gary Speed, Coleman’s first Cymru side included the inexperienced Jason Brown in goal, current Cymru manager Craig Bellamy in attack, and future Euro 2016 stars Chris Gunter, Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor, Joe Allen, Hal Robson-Kanu and Aaron Ramsey, with Andy King, Simon Church and Sam Vokes appearing as substitutes.

The last men’s game held in North America was the 0-0 with Mexico in May 2018, as part of Mexico’s preparations for the 2018 World Cup. Held in the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena and with a large Mexican crowd supporting El Tri, the spine of manager Ryan Giggs’ side included several Euro 2016 stars, with appearances by future stars Harry Wilson, David Brooks and Connor Roberts, and valuable game time for youngsters Matthew Smith and George Thomas.

Following an early injury, Tom Lockyer replaced Ashley Williams, whilst goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey gave a superb performance to deny the Mexicans on several occasions.

The Cymru women’s team have played once in North America, the 2-0 defeat to the US in San Jose in July 2023. Held in the PayPal Park, a strong Cymru side gave a battling display in the California heat. In the absence of Jess Fishlock, regulars Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Ceri Holland, Angharad James-Turner and Kayleigh Barton provided experience, whilst Carrie Jones, Ffion Morgan, Josie Green, Hannah Cain and Charlie Estcourt (later a club player for DC Power) also featured for Gemma Grainger’s side.

Senior Cymru men’s players born in North America include Leo Newton (Halifax, Nova Scotia, one cap in 1912), Boaz Myhill (Modesto, California, 19 caps between 2008-13) and Adam Henley (Knoxville, Tennessee, 2 caps in 2015-16). Going in the opposite direction were Swansea born Bert Evans (one cap for the US in 1959), Cardiff born Paul James (46 caps for Canada between 1983-93) and Swansea born John Hughes (5 caps for Canada in 1986-87).

Cymru women’s players include Peyton Vincze (Wichita, Kansas, 4 caps in 2017-18) and current player Gwen Zimmerman (Illinois, debut cap against Australia in October 2025). The achievements of current Cymru women’s manager, Rhian Wilkinson, born in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, with 181 caps for Canada, need no introduction.

Several Cymru senior players have played for North American clubs over decades. In Canada, Ken Leek played for Montreal Concordia, whilst Carl Robinson and Robert Earnshaw played for Toronto FC. Terry Yorath and Earnshaw also represented the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Aaron Ramsey was the first Cymru player to play in the Mexican League, with his six games for Pumas UNAM the last of his professional career. Examples of Cymru players representing US clubs include Donato Nardiello (Detroit Express and Washington Diplomats), Trevor Hockey (Las Vegas Quicksilvers, San Diego Jaws and San Jose Earthquakes), Andy Dorman (New England Revolution and FC Boston) and Carl Robinson (New York Red Bulls).

Chicago was home to Dave Roberts (Sting) and Robert Earnshaw (Fire) for a while, with Los Angeles a brief base for Ron Davies (Aztecs) and Gareth Bale (LA FC). Jess Fishlock has played for Seattle Reign since 2013, and was joined by Angharad James-Turner and briefly Lily Woodham. Mike England, Ron Davies and Arfon Griffiths all represented Seattle Sounders, Roy Vernon and John Mahoney turned out for Cleveland Stokers, whilst Phil Woosnam, Vic Crowe and Vic Rouse all played for Atlanta Chiefs.

And several Cymru players have managed clubs in North America. In Canada, John Charles had a brief spell with Hamilton Steelers, whilst Carl Robinson managed the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the US, Trevor Hockey managed the three clubs he played for, whilst Terry Hennessey managed the Tulsa Roughnecks. Caersws born Phil Woosnam managed the Atlanta Chiefs, and briefly managed the US in 1968. His immense contribution to the North American Soccer League and football in the US is covered in Russell Todd’s excellent Nation Cymru article. Although not senior Cymru players, Anthony Pulis managed Saint Louis and Miami FC, whilst Eric Ramsay managed Minnesota United.

So whilst the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup won’t involve Cymru (unless you count New Zealand’s Cardiff born Finn Surman, Richard Evans as part of Roberto Martinez’ Portugal coaching staff and the involvement of FIFA Assistant Referee Caleb Wales from Trinidad and Tobago!), there are strong connections between the continent and Welsh football and Cymru players spanning several decades.

And with the current state of the US, perhaps watching from afar isn’t such a bad thing.

The June friendly in Bucharest, the forthcoming UEFA Euros Under 19s in the north of Cymru and reflecting on a decade since that wonderful Euro 2016 summer in France isn’t a bad consolation.

Despite the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize winner, let’s hope it’s a good one: Pob Lwc/Good Luck to the participating World Cup teams.