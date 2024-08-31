Former Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39.

Bamba, who was also the Bluebirds assistant manager last year, had been employed as head coach at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night.

A club statement read: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Chemotherapy

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.

His career also took in the likes of Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

“Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,” Leeds said in a statement posted on X.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

After joining joining Cardiff City from Leeds in 2016, in his first full season with Cardiff, he helped the side win promotion to the Premier League.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

