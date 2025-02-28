Former New Zealand international Rachel Priest named Glamorgan Women head coach

Former New Zealand international Rachel Priest has been named as Glamorgan Women’s first head coach.

Wicketkeeper-batter Priest played 87 one-day internationals and 75 T20 matches for the White Ferns.

She scored over 2,600 runs in her New Zealand career, including two ODI hundreds, before retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Priest told the club website: “I’m really excited to take on this position and be part of Glamorgan’s journey in women’s cricket.

“I want to help build a strong and professional environment where players can develop, enjoy their cricket and take the women’s game in Wales to the next level.”

