Former Wales and Lions fly-half Dan Biggar to retire at end of Toulon season

Biggar helped Wales win three Six Nations titles, including Grand Slam success, and he also captained his country.

He rose to prominence with the Ospreys, before moving to the Gallagher Premiership and a successful stint at Northampton. He joined French Top 14 club Toulon in 2022, where he will finish his career.

“There comes a point when you just know, and after 18 years I now know that this is the time to announce my retirement from rugby,” Biggar said, in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Rugby has given me everything. I threw myself into this game at 17, and it has given me a life I could never have imagined.

“I have lived out my childhood dreams for the best part of two decades, and I am so, so grateful for that.

“To my amazing wife Alex and my two beautiful boys, I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me. You were always there to pick me up when things were low, and have been by my side through everything when I have needed it.

“The real sad note for me, the one person who isn’t here to say thank-you to is my mum, who sadly passed away four years ago. She was my biggest fan, and everything I have done over the last 18 years is because of her.”