Former Wales boss Warren Gatland takes advisory role with Uruguayan club

Former Wales head coach Warren Gatland is to work in a short-term advisory role with Uruguayan professional club Penarol.

Gatland left his Wales job in February after presiding over 14 successive Test defeats.

It was the New Zealander’s second spell in charge, having led Wales between 2008 and 2019 and overseen Six Nations title successes, Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances.

Gatland has linked up with Montevideo-based Penarol ahead of the Super Rugby Americas play-off finals, and will advise their coaching staff.

‘Proud’

“It was an idea that came from the Uruguayan Rugby Union, who thought big, and Penarol Rugby immediately said yes,” Penarol president Gustavo Guerra told the club’s website.

“We jumped on the bandwagon of including Warren Gatland with a view to the Super Rugby Americas finals, and it is something we are proud of.

“We will also try to make his arrival productive for all of Uruguayan rugby, and that is why we are going to organise exchange opportunities with club rugby coaches, so they can benefit from the arrival of a coach of this calibre.”

