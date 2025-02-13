Former Wales defender James Chester announces his retirement

Salford defender and former Wales international James Chester has announced his retirement from football.

Chester began his career with Manchester United but made only one appearance for the club.

The 36-year-old went on to play for Hull, Aston Villa and Stoke and won 35 caps for Wales, playing in all six games as Chris Coleman’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

‘Incredible journey’

Chester, who had made just two appearances for Salford this season back in August, wrote on Instagram: “After 18 years as a professional footballer and over 500 games, the time has come for me to announce my retirement.

“It’s been an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable moments, amazing team-mates, fantastic staff, and unwavering support at every club I’ve played for.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved in the game, and now I’m excited to see what my life brings next.

“I’ll remain part of the Salford City squad until the end of the season, where I’ll continue learning about the other aspects of football.

“Thank you all for everything.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

