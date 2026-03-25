Former Wales full-back Liam Williams announces retirement

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams has announced his retirement from the game due to ongoing knee problems.

Williams, 34, who signed for Newcastle in September after leaving Saracens at the end of last season, made 93 appearances for Wales and five for the Lions during tours to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021.

Williams said in a post on social media: “I’ve been a professional for 15 years, that takes its toll. I think it’s the right time for me to call it a day. I always thought I would go out on my own terms. Having knee trouble for the past few years has taken its toll. The feeling I have is one of immense pride.”

Williams, who scored 21 tries for Wales and helped them to two Six Nations titles, added: “Grateful for every memory, and a thank you to everyone who backed me along the way. A special journey, but time to hang up the boots. On to the next chapter.”

Restricted to just three appearances for Newcastle, Williams began his professional career with Scarlets and also had spells at Saracens, Cardiff and Japanese side Kubota Spears.