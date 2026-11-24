Nation.Cymru Staff A former Wales rugby international has taken on a new role in the sport, marking the next chapter in his coaching career following his retirement from professional rugby. The appointment of Matthew Morgan is one of the first initiatives from the partnership between Cardiff Rugby’s academy and Cardiff University RFC, announced earlier this month. Currently an assistant coach at Bridgend Ravens, which he will combine with his new role, Morgan has also worked at Cardiff & Vale College as part of his immersion in coaching opportunities since hanging up the boots. Chris Davies, Cardiff University head of rugby, said: “First and foremost the partnership between Cardiff University and Cardiff Rugby is a major step forward, especially from a university point of view. In terms of recruitment, showing that clear pathway for prospective students is a massive statement for us. “Being able to appoint Matthew Morgan with his credibility, skill set and experience in rugby to provide that knowledge to the students is second to none. The quality of students in the programme and the quality of coaches that we already have and are bringing into the environment is brilliant. “We are delighted to welcome Matthew and we are excited for him to help us as we continue to drive forward.”

Excitement

Morgan began working with Cardiff’s academy and linking up with Cardiff University’s Rugby Club in late October, Having spent much of his playing career at the Arms Park, he said: “I’m very excited. I’ve had a warm welcome since I came back in and it’s good to see a couple of new faces here. Now I’m just looking forward to getting stuck into this exciting opportunity. “I’ve been trying to get as much experience as I can so while coaching Bridgend, I’ve also been working at a school, which has been brilliant for me and that’s really set me up for a job like this working with academy boys and university students. “I’ve had the privilege of working with some fantastic coaches throughout my career, and I have taken little bits from all of them, but the biggest one was Matt Sherratt. “I was fortunate to work with Jockey for 10 years and I took so much from that and try to use it in my own way. “It’s all about building trust and relationships to get the best out of these young players and help them make the most of every opportunity through the pathway.” Morgan continued: “Being split across Cardiff’s academy and the university is absolutely perfect for me. There are some outstanding talents here in the academy, many I’ve worked with or watch in the Schools and College league and I’m looking forward to meeting the university boys. “There’s a fantastic set-up at the university so I’m looking forward to building my exposure and experience there and working with Chris and his team.” Junior academy