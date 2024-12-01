Former Wales manager Chris Coleman appointed head coach of Belgian team

Former Wales and Fulham manager Chris Coleman has been named as the new head coach of Belgian top-flight side OH Leuven.

The appointment comes three days after Coleman, who has also had spells in charge at Real Sociedad, Coventry and Sunderland, left his post with Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol.

Contract

The 54-year-old, who succeeds Oscar Garcia, has signed a contract until 2026, the Pro League club have announced.

Leuven chief executive Frederic Van den Steen told the club’s website, ohleuven.com: “Chris Coleman has already proven several times that he can forge a group and that he can make players better. His experience at the highest level will help our team and our club in our further development.”

Coleman’s greatest achievement as a manager came when he led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

