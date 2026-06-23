Former Wales star Aaron Ramsey named Oxford United head coach

Damian Spellman, Press Association

Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been appointed head coach at Sky Bet League One club Oxford United.

The 35-year-old replaces Matt Bloomfield, who was sacked after the club lost their Sky Bet Championship status at the end of last season.

Ramsey, who won 86 caps for his country during a playing career which included spells with Cardiff, Arsenal, Juventus and Rangers, has cut his teeth in coaching with his national team and a spell in interim charge of the Bluebirds.

He told Oxford’s official website: “It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed head coach of Oxford.

“From my discussions with the club, I can sense the ambition and desire for success, which gives me great excitement about this opportunity.

“This is a moment I have been preparing for over many years. I’ve played under some of the best managers in the game and experienced high-pressure environments throughout my career.

“I want to use what I’ve learnt to bring a culture of high standards, professionalism and work ethic to this talented group of players.

“My teams will play with a clear identity, be built on elite habits, with a commitment to improving every day. I want a squad that fights for the badge until the end, and one that makes our supporters proud.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role, and can’t wait to get started, meet the players, and connect with our supporters as we strive to bring success.”

Midfielder Ramsey, whose coaching staff will be announced in due course, won the FA Cup three times with the Gunners, Serie A and the Coppa Italia as a Juve player and the Scottish Cup while on loan at Rangers.