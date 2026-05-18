Former Wales star announced as part of BBC World Cup team

Wales may not have made the World Cup after suffering playoff heartache but at least there will be Welsh representation on our TV screens.

The BBC has today unveiled its team for the tournament to be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA this summer.

It includes a mix of well known broadcasters and familiar footballing faces and amongst them is former Wales captain Ashley Williams.

The former Swansea and Everton star knows all about major tournaments after captaining Wales with such distinction at Euro 2016 in France, when Cymru reached the semi-finals after an incredible journey.

With 48 teams competing across a record breaking 104 matches, this is the largest World Cup in history and a tournament set to redefine the global game before a ball has even been kicked.

The BBC will broadcast 54 matches live on TV, but audiences will be able to follow all 104 matches across the BBC’s digital platforms. Across TV, iPlayer, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app, the brand-new BBC Sport Football YouTube channel and across socials, BBC Sport will deliver an unrivalled, unmatched and uninterrupted World Cup experience that audiences can’t find anywhere else.

Alongside live match coverage and expert analysis across TV, radio and the BBC Sport website and app, FIFA World Cup 2026 marks a major evolution in how audiences experience the tournament digitally.

For the first time ever, BBC Sport will deliver always-on World Cup coverage across YouTube, TikTok and social channels – from live match streaming, alternative second screen watch-alongs and instant post-match reaction to interactive technology, new digital first shows and immersive VR experiences following every England and Scotland match.

Audiences can also expect on the ground storytelling and insight from across the host nations, alongside cutting-edge technology designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Real-time graphics, advanced on-screen analytics and instant tactical breakdowns will create a richer, more interactive and more immersive World Cup experience for audiences across the UK.

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott front BBC Sport’s TV coverage throughout the tournament. Broadcasting from BBC Sport’s home in Salford, a brand new, state of the art immersive studio will transport viewers to 16 cities across three host nations – Canada, Mexico and the USA.

They’re joined by an unrivalled line up of football royalty, including former England stars Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards, Joe Hart, Paul Robinson, Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Danny Murphy. Representing Scotland are Scott Brown, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden, while World Cup winner Olivier Giroud, Gaël Clichy, César Azpilicueta, Benni McCarthy, Ashley Williams and Thomas Frank add global insight and international edge. Former international referee Darren Cann completes the team, bringing expert analysis from the heart of the game.

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, says: “The BBC is turning the biggest World Cup in history into the most iconic one yet. We’re bringing fans closer to every match, every moment and every story than ever before. Sport truly unites people like nothing else, especially football, so we can’t wait for fans to enjoy not just the live matches with us but an abundance of football content, all day, every day across our platforms. Whether it’s our new series on YouTube, the biggest news stories on the ground, our daily podcasts on Sounds or the viral moments on social media – we’re here for audiences 24/7 this summer, taking them straight to heart of the World Cup.”

Find out more about the BBC’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 HERE