Former Wales star Leigh Halfpenny signs for Harlequins after New Zealand stint

Harlequins have announced the signing of former Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny for the 2024-25 season.

The 35-year-old, who retired from Test rugby last year after making 101 appearances for Wales and four for the British and Irish Lions, returns to the UK after a stint in New Zealand with Crusaders.

Halfpenny told the Gallagher Premiership side’s official website: “I’m excited to join Quins and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with such an iconic club.

“I have always admired the Premiership and I’m keen to grab this opportunity with both hands and contribute to the Quins DNA. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and running out in front of a packed Stoop.”

Injury cover

Quins hope the versatile Halfpenny, who has previously played for Cardiff, Toulon and Scarlets, can provide injury cover across a number of positions.

Coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Leigh to Quins.

“His experience speaks for itself and he will bring plenty of leadership, expertise and high standards to our squad.

“He’s an incredible athlete, highly skilful and adaptive across multiple positions. We’re confident he’ll make a strong impact at Quins this season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

