Former world boxing champion thanks fans after being acquitted of assault

Claire Hayhurst, Rod Minchin and Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Former boxing world champion Joe Cordina has thanked his family and fans for their support after being cleared of assaulting a man he punched outside a petrol station.

A district judge found Cordina, 34, not guilty of assault by beating against Jamie O’Brien, 33, following a trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard Cordina had been filling up his Land Rover at Pentwyn service station in Cardiff in February when he noticed O’Brien staring at him.

Cordina, a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion, approached O’Brien – who was sitting on the pavement near the station exit – believing he was a fan.

Judge Charlotte Murphy described how O’Brien then “shoulder barged him to the chest and chin”, in what she found was a “deliberate assault” on Cordina.

She highlighted that the attack had taken place just two weeks after Cordina had been told by police that there was a threat to his life.

In her ruling, the judge said: “I am satisfied that the defendant believed it was necessary to use force to defend himself.

“I am further satisfied that a single, measured, controlled punch was proportionate in the circumstances.

“It is very easy to consider the defendant’s response by considering the CCTV in slow motion, however the defendant had a split second to consider his response to the shoulder barge.”

The judge said she accepted Cordina’s evidence that he had repeatedly pushed O’Brien “while on the floor to keep him away from him”.

“In my view, it was necessary and the force used was proportionate in the circumstances,” she added.

“I reject any suggestion that the defendant was retaliating in any way.

“This is a person who has lived in the public eye for many years and has interacted with the public on a daily basis.

“For all of those reasons, the crown has not proved to the criminal standard. I therefore find the defendant not guilty and dismiss the charge.”

The judge had previously ruled there was no case to answer in relation to the second charge of assault.

CCTV footage played to the court showed O’Brien pushing Cordina with his shoulder, before Cordina punched him.

O’Brien, from Pentwyn, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Police began to investigate the incident after footage was circulated online. The judge ruled on Tuesday there was no evidence that O’Brien knew the person who was filming.

She added that Cordina had approached O’Brien “in good faith”, believing he was a fan.

During the trial, Cordina said he initially thought O’Brien wanted a photograph and described how he was accustomed to being recognised four or five times a day.

He told the court he had acted in self-defence because he felt threatened after O’Brien assaulted him.

“He had his hands in his pockets, I don’t know what people carry on them these days,” Cordina said.

After the case, Cordina’s lawyer Nadeem Majid issued a statement to the media.

He said: “Today’s verdict is a huge relief for Joe and everybody who is close to him.

“He has always maintained he is innocent throughout this.

“On behalf of Joe, I’d like to thank his family, his friends, his loyal fans, his legal team for their unwavering support through what’s clearly been a very difficult time.

“Joe would now like to concentrate on his family and in particular his boxing. We’d all like to see him on the bill in December. Thank you all very much.”

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