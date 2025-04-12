France remain on course for Grand Slam with bonus-point win against Wales

France maintained their perfect start to the Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 42-12 bonus-point win over Wales in Brive to stay on course for the Grand Slam.

After Emilie Boulard, back in the starting XV, touched down in the corner to give France an early lead, Wales responded when Kate Williams was driven over following a line-out.

Winger Boulard extended the advantage with a second try in the 16th minute after more strong carrying by the French pack, only for Wales to again get another close-range score from Gwen Crabb.

Rose Bernadou then saw a try ruled out for a dropped ball, but, with the clock in the red, hooker Manae Feleu crossed after a line-out and Morgane Bourgeois added the extras to give France a 21-12 half-time lead.

France co-captain Feleu crashed over four minutes into the second half to secure a bonus point, before Wales – beaten by Scotland and then thrashed by England in Cardiff – had a try from Courtney Keight ruled out for obstruction in the build-up.

With 13 minutes left, Wales conceded a penalty try after collapsing a scrum, with Maisie Davies sent to the sin bin. France made their late pressure count as replacement Lea Champon pushed over in the closing stages.

