Fresh rugby crisis averted after player pay dispute is resolved

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales’ Nations Championship opener against Fiji will go ahead as planned after the Welsh Rugby Union and players resolved a dispute over match fees.

A scheduled press conference on Wednesday was cancelled while negotiations took place between the WRU and representatives of the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association (WRPA) over players’ employment terms for the new competition.

The two sides later announced they had reached an agreement “to the satisfaction of all parties”, ending uncertainty ahead of Saturday’s match at Cardiff City Stadium.

In a joint statement, the WRU and WRPA said: “Media access was postponed today due to ongoing negotiations between WRU representatives and the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association around employment terms for the new Nations Championship competition.

“These negotiations have now been concluded to the satisfaction of all parties.

“Training preparations for the upcoming match against Fiji at the Cardiff City Stadium have not been affected.

“Everyone involved is looking forward to a positive result on Saturday and a successful campaign.”

The agreement was reached shortly before 5pm, with several members of Steve Tandy’s squad later seen leaving the team’s hotel in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The latest disagreement over player payments is another setback for Welsh rugby, which has endured years of off-field uncertainty.

In February 2023, Wales players threatened to strike just days before a Six Nations match against England amid uncertainty over a new financial agreement between the WRU and the four professional regions.

The dispute was resolved less than 48 hours before kick-off, avoiding the cancellation of the fixture and the loss of an estimated £9 million in revenue. Afterwards, then Wales captain Ken Owens described Welsh rugby as the “laughing stock” of the international game.

Uncertainty

Tandy was appointed head coach last summer during another period of uncertainty, with the WRU proposing to reduce the number of professional men’s teams in Wales from four to two.

Following consultation with players, clubs and politicians, the governing body instead announced it would reduce the number of professional sides to three.

However, the WRU has yet to confirm how that will happen after a proposed takeover of Cardiff by Ospreys owners Y11 Sport & Media collapsed in April.

The governing body has said details of its plans for the professional game will be announced in the coming weeks as it also recruits a new chair to succeed Richard Collier-Keywood.