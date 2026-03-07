From local club to Wales U18’s: Teen inspires next generation of girls in rugby

Ben Isaac-Evans

A teenager is championing women in rugby ahead of International Women’s Day (Sunday 8 March), after her selection for the Dragons Academy at Coleg Gwent brought her one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

With women still representing less than a quarter of total rugby players in Wales, the Dragons Academy at Coleg Gwent plays a vital role in helping young athletes like 18-year-old Lily Hawkins to develop the physical, technical, tactical and psychological skills needed to progress to the professional game, while also continuing their studies.

Lily first caught the attention of academy coaches while still in Year 11 at Idris Davies Comprehensive School and has since spent the past two years balancing training with her studies.

Her dedication has already seen her selected to become part of the Wales Women’s U18s squad for the Six Nations tournament for the past two seasons, while also playing scrum half for Gwalia Lightning in the Celtic Challenge League.

Off the field, Lily helps to coach the U14’s girls’ team at her local club, New Tredegar RFC, and champions young players through Coleg Gwent’s Under Future Programme, which promotes grassroots participation.

Lily shared: “Rugby has always been a huge part of my life, and I feel so lucky to play the sport I love at such a high level.

“Rugby is a big part of Welsh culture, and it would be great to not only see more women and girls playing the game, but also for the women’s game to get the recognition it deserves.”

Scott Matthews, Dragons Academy coach, said: “As her coach at the Female Rugby Academy at Coleg Gwent, I could not be prouder of Lily and everything she continues to achieve.

“Representing Wales U18s a year early while still in Year 11 was a remarkable milestone and a clear reflection of her talent, dedication, and maturity beyond her years.

“Her recent selection for Gwalia Lightning seniors is another outstanding accomplishment and fully deserved.

“Lily epitomises everything we look for in our academy players — an exceptional mindset, meticulous preparation, coachability, work ethic, and high-level skill. She leads her peers through her actions both on and off the field, excelling academically while inspiring those around her with her standards and humility.

“We are incredibly proud of Lily, as we are of all our learners and their achievements, and she is a shining example of what our programme stands for.”

Recent reports highlight that participation in women’s rugby in Wales is on the rise, with participation growing to approximately 10,000 grassroots players in recent years but up to two thirds of female players felt negative stereotypes on social media were a barrier to participation. However, with dedicated programmes like the Dragon’s Academy and the Celtic Challenge League, and women like Lily championing the sport, the women’s game can only go from strength to strength.

While men’s rugby is often associated with power, the women’s game is gaining attention for its dynamic style and high levels of skill, creativity and teamwork.

Coming from a family of rugby players, Lily grew up supporting her parents on the sidelines as they competed for local teams. Inspired by their passion, she started playing at just six years old – and hasn’t looked back since. Today, she trains multiple times a week, balancing gym sessions, matches and her academic commitments as she works toward her goal of playing professionally.

Lily now plans to continue her training while finishing her A-Levels in Biology, PE and Welsh Baccalaureate and then go on to study Sport and Exercise Science at Cardiff Metropolitan. In the future, she hopes to balance her rugby playing with a career in sport management or fitness.

Coleg Gwent is a one of Wales’ largest further education colleges, with campuses across Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone and Usk. The college offers a wide range of vocational courses, apprenticeships, A-levels and higher education opportunities, helping young people build the skills and experience needed for modern careers – both on and off the field.

For more information about Coleg Gwent and the courses on offer, visit www.coleggwent.ac.uk.