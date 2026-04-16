From Pretoria to Rodney Parade: Tinus de Beer’s unlikely Welsh rugby journey

Simon Thomas

For Tinus de Beer, this weekend’s BKT URC clash with the Vodacom Bulls will be a fixture with real added resonance.

It was with the South African province that the Dragons RFC fly-half began his rugby journey in his home city of Pretoria more than a decade ago. Now he is set to face them at Rodney Parade on Friday night.

There’s also the fact that he was linked with a potential move back to the Bulls earlier this season.

But he has remained with the Dragons and gone on to take a key role in them reaching the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup amid successive knock-out victories on the road against Stade Francais and Zebre Parma.

Head coach Filo Tiatia is delighted to still have the services of the 30-year-old who has featured in all but two of the region’s matches this season.

“He’s been outstanding, not just on the field, but off the field as well,” said the former All Black.

“He’s great in terms of his mentality. He’s one of the toughest players I’ve worked with. He loves to tackle. He’s been great. He’s a caring person. He looks after the group and demands from the group. He’s a natural leader in terms of the tactician part of the game and also from a carrying perspective he’s a great addition to the team.”

Chief executive Rhys Blumberg echoes his coach, saying: “Tinus is a great man and such a fantastic influence on our squad and environment.”

It’s clear from speaking to De Beer just how much he lives and breathes rugby, a sport which has been a big part of his life from a young age. I probably started playing at about six or seven,” recalls the amiable South African. I think the first present I got was probably a rugby ball. I just fell in love with the sport from day one, from since I can remember.

“Obviously I am not that big now, but at a young age I was really skinny, so there wasn’t really a place for me in the forwards. So it was basically between scrum-half and fly-half and I just thought I would have a crack at fly-half. I just love playing there, being in control of things.”

Born, raised and educated in Pretoria, De Beer came up through the Bulls system and represented South Africa at Schools and U20s level, going on to have spells with the Griquas and Pumas.

Cardiff

Then, in 2023, he headed for Wales, spending two seasons with Cardiff, making 30 appearances for the club and scoring 175 points.

Come last summer, it was time for a change, but not a big journey.

Having travelled some 6,000 miles to come over from South Africa, he opted to make a much shorter trip for his next career move – just some 16 miles to be precise as he has swapped the Arms Park for Rodney Parade. He explains that having recently become a father played a key part in the decision to stay in Welsh rugby.

“Even if there were options elsewhere, I wanted to try and keep it as simple as possible by not moving countries,” he said. “My wife and I just had a baby, so that was the choice.

“I also wanted to stay in the URC. I think it’s one of the best competitions in the world to play in.

“It’s the travel, the longevity of the season and the way you get tested in all conditions, wet and dry. You have northern hemisphere games and then a trip down to South Africa as well, which is pretty tough. I just think it’s brilliant. So it was a pretty easy decision for me to come to the Dragons. I am really happy with it. I love my job.”

De Beer has helped the Gwent outfit enjoy an improved campaign, with six wins and three draws from their 20 games in all competitions.

“We want to play some footie that makes the community and the fans proud,” he said.

“We want to get the people involved and fill Rodney Parade. Welsh people are very loyal supporters, great supporters. We want to make them proud.

“One of our missions, our visions, has been to get a bit of belief in the community. We want to score tries because that gives more belief, it’s more exciting and it’s more people filling up Rodney Parade. They just want to be entertained.

“At the start of the season, we said we are fighting for something special. Things have not always gone our way, but the character has pulled us through.”

Challenge

Thanks to their thrilling knock-out victories over the last two weekends, the Dragons will now travel to France to take on Montpellier in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, May 3.

“The European competition has put smiles on faces and we are enjoying playing the game. That is what it is all about,” said De Beer. “We know the challenge ahead with Montpellier away, but we knew the challenge with Stade Francais and Zebre away and we have overcome those.

“Firstly, we must focus on the Bulls and the next few games in the URC. Then we will crack on with Europe and go again.”

Reflecting on his development as a player, the 5ft 9ins, 13st 10lbs De Beer says: “A few years back, I was completely just a kicking fly-half, driving the team forward with the boot.

“But then I had to learn the hard way that’s not where the game is going. More teams are now looking for a fly-half that can kick and run and make good decisions on the front foot.

“I have spent a lot of time on the attacking side of the game, not neglecting the kicking side, but having a more open approach to running or kicking. I think it’s about having a good balance between the two. That’s ultimately what a good fly-half is.

“I have learned a lot of lessons through the years. I am more mature now and really calm.

“I want to keep driving the team forward and be a voice on the field, be a leader. It’s about having an overall game and being consistent week-in, week-out, just performing and driving the team to victories. Winning is important. I like to win.”