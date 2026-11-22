Roy Thomas

The first players on the pitch at St Helen’s were the under-nines. By half past two, Justin Tipuric was back on the field with Alun Wyn Jones as an Ospreys Legends side took on Trebanos in his testimonial.

The rain did little to deter the crowd. Junior and youth matches filled the morning and early afternoon before a game that brought together former Ospreys and Wales teammates including Shane Williams, James Hook, Ryan Jones and Duncan Jones. Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones still looked as competitive as ever.

Trebanos was a fitting opponent. Tipuric grew up in the Swansea Valley village and was the third generation of his family to play for the club. Even at the height of his international career, he continued to coach its junior and youth players. He now coaches at the Ospreys.

Trebanos has produced more than its share of Wales internationals. Bleddyn Bowen captained his country, Arwel Thomas played at fly-half and Robert Jones went on to play scrum-half for the British and Irish Lions. Jones was at St Helen’s, where I caught up with him for the first time in years. His brothers Anthony and Rhodri were fine scrum-halves in their own right. I remember Anthony’s fast pass from his schooldays at Cwmtawe, and Rhodri’s inventiveness made him a handful for any back row.

Tipuric won 93 caps for Wales and was part of four Six Nations title-winning squads, in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021. He was selected for three successive Lions tours. Wales could play him alongside Sam Warburton by moving their captain to blindside, giving the side two players who were natural opensides.

Space

What set Tipuric apart was what he could do once he had won the ball. He could spot space, pick a pass and keep an attack moving with the judgment of a fly-half. Hook, who played alongside him for both the Ospreys and Wales, called him “the only forward I know who could have played professionally as a back”.

There was a reminder of what the Ospreys have meant to Welsh rugby in the players who turned out at St Helen’s. Several were mainstays of the Wales side for years. The junior matches earlier in the day showed the club game that helped produce them, and the one Tipuric kept going back to.

It was good to see him and Alun Wyn Jones playing together again. But the most telling part of the testimonial was that it started at half past nine with the under-nines. Tipuric spent much of his career playing in front of far bigger crowds. He still made time to coach children at the club where he started.