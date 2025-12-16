Fulham boss Marco Silva says there is more to come from in-form Harry Wilson

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Wales star Harry Wilson is in the best form of his career, but feels there is more to come from the in-form attacker.

Wilson is the London club’s leading scorer this season with five goals and was involved in all three during Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Burnley.

The 28-year-old has hit a rich vein of form, with a hat-trick for Wales against North Macedonia last month followed by fine strikes against Sunderland, Tottenham and Burnley.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Newcastle, Silva said: “From pre-season I had this conversation with him and I felt he was becoming much more mature.

“A player needs some love but needs some responsibility and to like the pressure of the responsibility on his back and he is feeling well with that. Not just in our football club, but in the national team as well.

“He can feel it and more important, he can feel it and probably he can deliver more for the team. I don’t have doubts he is in the best moment of his career.

“The way he is being decisive with goals and assists, but the way he is playing as well, he is more mature, is managing the moments of the game and being in the top of his game in some moments.

“With all of the aspects I mentioned, I believe he is in the best moment of his career, but I hope there is much more to come from him because he is mature, he is at a good age for an attacker and the more mature you are, with the individual quality he has, he is more capable to take the best decisions in more moments.”

Contract

Wrexham-born Wilson joined Fulham on a permanent deal in the summer of 2022 after a hugely impressive loan spell, but will be out of contract next summer.

Quizzed on an update, Silva conceded: “When something comes now, I hope I can give to you. Right now I cannot.

“He has been very important for us, is showing his quality again and let’s hope we can renew.”