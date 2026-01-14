Fulham boss unsure of Harry Wilson future as Wales star’s stock soars

Marco Silva has admitted he is unsure of Harry Wilson’s Fulham future amid his star player’s stellar run of form.

The Fulham boss hailed Harry Wilson as being in the form of his life – but admitted he could not guarantee his Fulham future – after the Wales international inspired a 3-1 FA Cup comeback victory against Middlesbrough on the weekend.

Wilson drew Fulham level with a fine equaliser just minutes after coming off the bench. The Welshman also played a role in Emile Smith Rowe’s 77th minute strike, and Kevin’s third in stoppage time.

The 28-year-old, who has now scored in his last three games – with strikes in Fulham’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool and 2-1 win against Chelsea – is out of contract at the end of the season.

And Silva admitted: “I don’t know if I am going to have him (Wilson) in one week, 15 days, three months or at the end of the season, with good or bad news. I cannot guarantee anything.

“What I do know, is that he is playing the best football of his career. He is in the best moment of his career and there is no doubt about it.

“We are talking about a very humble player that will not take his foot off the gas and Fulham fans should enjoy the brilliant moment of him.

“I know he will keep helping the team with goals and assists, and hard work, and now it is for the board and the player’s representatives. He is in a happy place, and so is his family, and we will try to do our best to keep him.”

The proud Welshman scored a halt-trick for Wales in their stunning 7-1 World Cup qualifier demolition of North Macedonia at the Cardiff City Stadium and since then his Fulham form has rocketed with a succession of world class goals.

As for Wilson he has suggested his current run of success in front of goal is down to a pair of laces which do not match.

“A couple of months ago I went into a tackle and my laces split and the kitman at half-time only had one pair of laces left,” Wilson explained after the Chelsea win.

“I think that was when my good run started, so I feel like I can’t change now.

“The lace in my right boot is a little bit longer than the one in my left.

“I feel like when you get into a moment when you’re in good form, you’re scoring, you’re assisting the team, doing well, I like to keep everything the same, so that’s what I’m going to do.”