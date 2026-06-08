Fulham offer new deal to Wales star Harry Wilson amid transfer speculation

Nation.Cymru staff

Harry Wilson has been offered a new contract by Fulham after enjoying the most prolific Premier League season of his career.

The Wales international, who has emerged as one of Craig Bellamy’s most influential players, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs including Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton.

However, Fulham have confirmed they want the 29-year-old to remain at Craven Cottage and have offered him fresh terms ahead of the expiry of his current deal at the end of June.

The move comes after an impressive campaign in which Wilson finished as Fulham’s leading Premier League scorer, netting 10 goals in 36 appearances.

Since initially joining the London club on loan from Liverpool in 2021, Wilson has scored 36 goals in 187 appearances and established himself as a key figure in Marco Silva’s side.

Fulham announced the contract offer as part of an update on players whose deals are due to expire this month.

While the club hope to retain Wilson, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez is among those expected to leave when his contract ends on June 30.

Wilson’s future is likely to be of particular interest to Wales supporters following his outstanding form under Bellamy.

The winger has become a central figure in the national team and has scored 12 of his 17 international goals over the past three years.

His performances have helped drive Wales’ resurgence under Bellamy, who remains unbeaten in competitive fixtures since taking charge despite Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat in Romania.

The former Liverpool academy graduate was the subject of a late approach from Leeds United during the January transfer window, but Fulham declined to sanction a move.