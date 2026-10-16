Funding for international tournament aims to boost women’s tennis in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

An international tennis tournament has secured two years of Welsh Government funding to support the women’s game in Wales and encourage more girls to take up the sport.

The Lexus Wrexham Open returns to Wrexham Tennis & Padel Centre from October 18–25, bringing professional players from around the world to north Wales.

Tennis Wales has secured government support for the 2026 and 2027 events, although the amount was not included in the announcement.

The funding will help develop the tournament, which gives Welsh players opportunities to compete alongside international opponents and young players the chance to watch professional women’s tennis locally.

Culture and Sport Minister Heledd Fychan said: “Supporting the Lexus Wrexham Open and women’s tennis is important. Not only will this event deliver economic benefits but, just as importantly, it will give an opportunity for young girls to see tennis of this standard on their doorstep.

“I’m keen to inspire the next generation to get involved, and to aim high if they want to.”

First held in 2025, the W100 tournament is delivered by Mosaic Group, with funding from the Lawn Tennis Association and support from Tennis Wales.

Alongside the professional competition, the Mini Wrexham Open will give young players from across north Wales the chance to play on the venue’s show courts before the semi-final matches.

Ms Fychan said the benefits of encouraging participation extended beyond developing future professional players.

“Sport is for all, and even if not everyone reaches an international level like the players in Wrexham, developing a love for sport and physical activity will have a positive impact on their mental and physical health for years to come.”

Organisers also expect the event to bring visitors to the area, including players, coaches, officials and spectators from across the UK and overseas.

Simon Johnson, chief executive of Tennis Wales, said: “The Lexus Wrexham Open has become an important international competition that brings together talented players from across the world while creating opportunities for Welsh players, volunteers and communities.”

He said the organisation would build on the event over the next two years and seek to attract more visitors to the region.

Tickets are available from wrexhamopentennis.com.

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