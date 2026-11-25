Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash in Cardiff has cleared a licensing hurdle that could have blocked the event from going ahead.

The Principality Stadium will host the biggest fight in British boxing history, with the bout taking place on Friday December 11.

Despite the choice of venue being announced two months ago, required changes to the premises licence to allow the early-hours fight to go ahead had not been secured.

The application to vary the premises licence came under threat after local residents raised concerns it would cause “absolute chaos” for those living near the stadium, leaving the decision in the hands of the council.

But at a meeting of Cardiff Council’s licensing sub committee on Wednesday, councillors approved the application to extend permitted hours for boxing and wrestling entertainment from an existing cut-off of 1am to 3am on the night of the fight.

Speaking at the meeting, Josef Cannon KC, representing the Welsh Rugby Union, said: “What I do want to just remind you, and I know I don’t need to, is that this is an operator who is well used to having 70,000-plus people in its stadium.

“We’re not asking for a new licence, they do this all the time.

“What’s being asked for is a relatively modest extension, albeit into the later evening, to do something that they already know how to do at other times.

“I’m sure you understand that the reason for the later ring walk is essentially driven by US TV audiences.

“I don’t need to tell you what an enormous event this is for the city of Cardiff, both in terms of its potential revenue generation for the area, but also in terms of profile.

“There are huge benefits from holding an event like this in Cardiff, and really it’s for that reason that the amount of thought that’s gone into has been put into it.

“This is a massive event for Cardiff with very real benefits.”

He told councillors there would be a “huge boost” in police numbers during and after the event – which will have a capacity of 77,000 – and live noise monitoring would be carried out.

Mark Williams, director of the stadium, said the ring walk is expected to take place at 1am, with the fight starting at 1.30am, and it is expected to finish at or just before 2.30am.

The application sought to extend permitted hours for boxing and wrestling entertainment from an existing cut-off of 1am to 3am on December 12, as well as an extension for live music on the same date.

However, councillors were told that previously planned live music prior to the event was no longer going ahead.

The application also proposed an extension for recorded music, late-night refreshment and supply of alcohol until 3am, with the stadium closing time being moved to 3.30am.

One objector, who lives in the Canton area of Cardiff, said in response to the application: “I know this is a massive sporting event for the city, but letting it run into the early hours of the morning is going to cause absolute chaos for those of us living right next to it.

“The noise from the stadium is already a major headache during normal event hours.

“Even on a normal match day, the bass from the sound system literally vibrates our windows and makes it hard to get the kids to sleep.

“Hearing the ring walk won’t even happen until 3am to suit TV audiences abroad is just a joke.”

Another said: “The impact on residents should be given serious consideration.

“The disruption associated with a major stadium event does not end when the final activity inside the stadium finishes.

“Residents may experience increased noise, crowds, litter, traffic, obstruction and anti-social behaviour, potentially continuing for several hours afterwards.

“Extending licensed activities into the early morning inevitably increases the period during which the surrounding community could be affected.”

Objectors did not attend the meeting on Wednesday.

Responding to the applicant, Councillor Sean Driscoll said: “You’re right, it is a phenomenal event for the city.

“I should declare, I’m a Joshua fan.

“It does showcase Cardiff on a global stage, and that is to be welcomed.”

He said residents had raised “legitimate concerns” about the event, adding: “They are just a few residents, but their voices need to be heard.”

However, announcing the decision of the committee to grant the premises licence variation, Councillor Grace Ferguson-Thorne said they had been reassured by with the plans put in place regarding security, transport and crowd dispersal.