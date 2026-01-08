Gabby Logan and siblings pay tribute to father Terry Yorath after death at 75

BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan and her siblings have paid tribute to their father, the Welsh football star Terry Yorath, who has died aged 75.

It comes after Logan, 52, made an abrupt exit midway through presenting BBC’s Match Of The Day on Wednesday night due to a “family emergency”.

A family statement from Logan and her siblings said: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man.

“Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”

Logan’s younger brother died aged 15 while playing football with Yorath in the garden.

It was later revealed he died from a genetic heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) which affects the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.

Logan was presenting the Premier League highlights on Wednesday night before she was replaced 20 minutes into the football programme with broadcaster Mark Chapman, who was hosting a radio show.

During the broadcast, Chapman said: “Sadly, Gabby has got a family emergency that she’s had to rush off and deal with, so she’s gone to do that and I’ve come from the radio to finish the show.”

Leeds and Wales legend Terry Yorath has passed away, aged 75. The BBC sends its condolences to all the family, including his daughter Gabby Logan. pic.twitter.com/HVkAaKjtNz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 8, 2026

MOTD has since paid tribute in a post on X and said: “Leeds and Wales legend Terry Yorath has passed away, aged 75.

“The BBC sends its condolences to all the family, including his daughter Gabby Logan.”

Born in Cardiff, Yorath won 59 caps for Wales and played a big part in the Leeds team under Don Revie, winning the First Division title.

Logan replaced Gary Lineker on the flagship football programme last year, alongside presenters Chapman and Kelly Cates, following his departure from the show.

She was recently also made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s New Year Honours list for her services to broadcasting and to charity.