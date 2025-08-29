Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gabriele Biancheri named in Wales Under-21 squad after Canada training camp

29 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Gabriele Biancheri (Credit: FAW)

Manchester United striker Gabriele Biancheri has returned to the Wales set-up after being part of a Canada training camp earlier this summer.

Cardiff-born Biancheri – who qualifies for Wales, Canada and Italy – has been named in Matty Jones’ Under-21 squad for their opening 2027 European Championship qualifier against Denmark in Newport on September 8.

Biancheri has been a regular scorer for United youth teams and trained with Jesse Marsch’s Canada squad prior to June games against Ukraine and the Ivory Coast.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy said: “I don’t know how it went with Canada when he was there because I haven’t asked him.

“It will be interesting to see how he found it. I think it’s important you need to see what’s right for you and then we’ll have discussions after.

“He’ll know where he’ll want to be.”

“He finds a way”

Biancheri, who turns 19 next month, trained with Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad at United last season, but has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford this term to get first-team football.

Bellamy said: “He wasn’t involved with United in pre-season. I was keeping an eye on him and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

“I see him a long way from being in our first team. But what I like about him is that when you write him off, he finds a way.

“I know he is always going to do something – the kid never goes away. I really respect that.

“I’m just so looking forward to seeing what he can do – just not yet.”

Under-21 squad

Wales Under-21 squad: E Watts (Swansea, on loan at Galway), K Margetson (Swansea, on loan at Connah’s Quay), L Armstrong (Cardiff, on loan at Penybont), A Harris (Bournemouth, on loan at Eastleigh), L Giles (Cardiff), Z Williams (Crewe, on loan at Kilmarnock), D Cox (Derby, on loan at Walsall), B Hammond (Nottingham Forest), E James (Exeter), S Parker (Swansea), A Williams (West Brom), J Cotterill (Swansea), J Bland (Barnsley), J Colwill (Cardiff), C Angus (Crewe), C Ashford (Cardiff), T Nyakuhwha (Cardiff), C Congreve (Swansea), B Lloyd (Swansea, on loan at Newport), L Harris (Fulham, on loan at Oxford), V Yoganathan (Barnsley), C Popov (Leicester), G Biancheri (Man Utd).

