Sport

Gallery: All the best images from the Cardiff v Swansea derby

18 Jan 2025 5 minute read

Impressive Cardiff showed huge improvement to see off Swansea in a fiery derby.

The Bluebirds claimed their biggest South Wales derby league win for nearly 60 years with a 3-0 Sky Bet Championship home victory over the Swans.

Callum Robinson’s brace at the start of the second-half put Cardiff in command and Dimitrios Goutas thundered home a header off the underside of the crossbar to ram home their superiority.

It ended a run of six games without home joy for Cardiff and secured the biggest league victory over their arch-rivals since winning 5-0 at Ninian Park in April 1965.

The only negative note for Cardiff was Omer Riza’s red card in stoppage time.

Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson crosses the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Ollie Tanner following the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City fans make their way to the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Swansea City’s Josh Key and Cardiff City’s Jesper Daland (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Swansea City’s Joe Allen and Cardiff City’s Cian Ashford (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson gets away from Swansea City’s Martins Ronald during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Cian Ashford gets away from Swansea City’s Liam Cullen (left) and Josh Tymon (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Cian Ashford and Swansea City’s Eom Ji-Sung (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson with the player of the match award following the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Cardiff City’s Joe Ralls following the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Swansea City’s Ben Cabango (centre) argues with Cardiff City’s Joe Ralls during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Swansea City’s Ben Cabango argues with Cardiff City’s Joe Ralls as tempers flare during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City manager Omer Riza with Callum Robinson during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Cardiff City’s Dimitris Goutas celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Callum Robinson during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

