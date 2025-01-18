Gallery: All the best images from the Cardiff v Swansea derby

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Impressive Cardiff showed huge improvement to see off Swansea in a fiery derby.

The Bluebirds claimed their biggest South Wales derby league win for nearly 60 years with a 3-0 Sky Bet Championship home victory over the Swans.

Callum Robinson’s brace at the start of the second-half put Cardiff in command and Dimitrios Goutas thundered home a header off the underside of the crossbar to ram home their superiority.

It ended a run of six games without home joy for Cardiff and secured the biggest league victory over their arch-rivals since winning 5-0 at Ninian Park in April 1965.

The only negative note for Cardiff was Omer Riza’s red card in stoppage time.

