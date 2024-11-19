Gallery: All the best pics from Wales v Iceland

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a famous night at the Cardiff City Stadium as Wales clinched promotion in the Nations League.

Their 4-1 victory over Iceland and Montenegro’s 3-1 win over Turkey saw Craig Bellamy’s side finish top of the table and secure elevevation to League A.

Wales completed an unbeaten six-game campaign that almost certainly handed them a World Cup play-off place to fall back on should they not automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament.

Promotion was achieved the hard way following Andri Gudjohnsen’s early strike, and for 25 minutes Wales were staring at a relegation play-off against a League C runner-up.

Swansea striker Cullen, winning his seventh cap, turned the tide with a first-half double before Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson crowned victory with wonderful strikes.

It was Wilson’s fourth goal in this Nations League campaign and his 12th in total for Wales.

